I’m writing this letter in advocacy for Michael Buglione’s campaign for sheriff of Pitkin County. It seems apparent that the current leadership has developed a truly nonchalant attitude about law enforcement.
The last few years have been troubling to say the least, with many prevalent issues arising including mental health awareness and school security. Sadly, the currently leadership has chosen to mostly ignore these issues.
Michael, however, has expressed a real desire to address mental health struggles in our community and provide substantial support and counseling to all that need it. In addition, Michael supports and urges funding to provide additional security personnel for all Pitkin County school districts.
We have all seen the tragic situations that have occurred in schools all over the country. But we must not pretend that these events could not happen in our own community. This is one of many reasons why I believe we need Michael Buglione as the new sheriff. We need a leader who is aware of these pressing issues and has the courage to pursue new ideas and policy reform.
It is also worth noting that Michael has 17 years of experience working in the Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. He has worked in all levels of law enforcement, from police officer to deputy coroner. Therefore, there is no other individual who knows more about law enforcement and no other candidate who deserves to be sheriff more than Michael Buglione.
Keillor Wright
Aspen