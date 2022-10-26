Editor:
I worked with Michael Buglione as a colleague at the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office for years and as a fellow volunteer at the Hope Center when it first started.
Michael Buglione is experienced. With 17 years in law enforcement, both as a patrol officer and director of operations, as the newly elected sheriff he will take the reins on day one. Buglione is a true public servant. He has a track record of commitment to the county as a peace officer, homeowner, community volunteer and dad. Buglione is respectful to everyone. I saw, first-hand, how he treats absolutely everyone with dignity — victims, suspects and (as deputy coroner) the deceased and surviving family and friends. Buglione is compassionate. He has a big heart and truly cares about everyone, including those with mental health challenges.
We are lucky to have such a qualified and committed longtime local candidate for sheriff who will lead by example and be present every day, right here at home, to serve the public and support his deputies and staff. He will stop the current waste of Pitkin taxpayers’ money spent on shipping inmates to Garfield County. He will advocate for providing housing for deputies so they can live in Pitkin County and actually be part of our community, available for quick calls for emergencies.
Michael Buglione will make us proud that we have the most enlightened sheriff since Bob Braudis. Please vote Buglione for sheriff.
Ellen W. Anderson
Aspen Village