Editor:
During my nine years as a guidance counselor at Aspen High School, I had the pleasure of working with Michael Buglione while he was a deputy in the sheriff’s office. Michael was on our campus weekly to touch base and work closely with our beloved school resource officer, Paul Hufnagle. Michael went out of his way to be present and get to know the students so they were comfortable coming to him for help in any situation.
I am most impressed that Michael leads by example. He has been affiliated with the Aspen Hope Center since its inception. He understands that working on mental health is a vital part of the job and has worked tirelessly for all community members. As a deputy, Michael led numerous suicide-prevention trainings and has helped many households that are in crisis.
I have three young children and school safety is a major concern. Michael knows our schools inside and out and will work to bring in an even stronger school safety approach that will help all school community members feel more safe and still allow kids to be kids.
Michael is a family man who cares deeply about our community. He served under Bob Braudis and will enhance, not change, the culture of our county, because he understands that there is always room for growth and new ideas. He is approachable, experienced and grounded in what is best for all, and that is the reason I believe he should be your choice for sheriff.
Emily Farrell
Snowmass Village