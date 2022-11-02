I'm writing to express my gratitude to our community for the overwhelming support I've received while running for Pitkin County sheriff. My supporters are the courageous people within our community who are not afraid to stand up against the hypocrisy and the intimidation of the current sheriff.
Though some remain more understated in their public support — for fear of retribution from the current sheriff — they give me daily encouragement that further fuels my lifelong, deep desire to serve this community as your sheriff. Supporters in a confidential poll recently taken by The Aspen Times, where the majority ruled in my favor, further proved that Pitkin County is ready for a change in leadership.
Former Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez Ely (also referred to as "the people's judge"), recently expressed her endorsement, stating: "I wholeheartedly support Michael Buglione for Pitkin County sheriff. I have lived in Pitkin County for 44 years, been a lawyer for 47 years, and was the Pitkin County Court Judge for 21 years until 2021. I believe that Buglione is the candidate that will restore the compassionate philosophy of Pitkin County’s enlightened criminal justice and law enforcement tradition which is very important to me and to those who need help.
“During the revolutionary tenures of sheriffs Dick Kienast and Bob Braudis, our public servants were devoted to finding innovative models and thoughtful solutions to local criminal justice issues. Philosophies have since shifted to a militant style. Nationally, evidence-based research indicates that we need smaller jails and separate mental health facilities aimed at prevention rather than punishment. Aspen Police Department programs with two dedicated mental health officers have been very successful in doing just that. Several local nonprofits and the Pitkin County Housing Stability Coalition have been instrumental in diverting the homeless and the addicted from incarceration, as well. We do not need a $35 million vanity jail project,” Judge Fernandez Ely continued.
"Michael Buglione’s approach of humane law enforcement, which he learned as a new deputy under Braudis, his management skills and his authentic genuine enthusiasm have informed my decision to support him as the better candidate for sheriff of Pitkin County. … He understands law enforcement procedures and investigations, wildfire management, and human resources," she added.
My supporters, whether softspoken or outspoken, understand that their vote is the power that they hold to ignite the desired shift in leadership. They stand beside me because they know that as your sheriff, I will be completely dedicated and connected to our local community, invest in mental health, prioritize tax dollars, mentor and retain deputies, elevate the safety of our community and increase school safety.
Sallie Bernard, board member of the Aspen Hope Center, recently stated, “I have served with Michael Buglione on the Aspen Hope Center board for 10 years. Michael has been an advisory board member for a further two years. Safe and supportive law enforcement for those in crisis or with mental health problems is a priority. He knows how to implement a culture and practice of mental health and crisis support for law enforcement.”
Now more than ever, we need people in leadership roles that are empathetic, transparent and humble: leaders who operate out of integrity and whose actions are aligned with their leadership duties. We continue to need leaders in our unique and enlightened community (and beyond) who spend their time investing in their local teams, that listen more than they talk, who prioritize the community’s most pressing needs, who clearly define action plans that support those priorities and then carry them out with a sense of urgency. I have proven to be this type of leader and will remain resolutely dedicated to these practices as your sheriff.
I have great respect for every member of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office who serves in such a brave, transparent, innovative and reverent way — with safety and integrity as our highest priority. I’m running for sheriff because there is an immediate need to uplevel the sheriff's position. I have witnessed firsthand how the incumbent’s values and lifestyle are not well aligned with the requirements of the job. I am looking to replace the current sheriff to restore integrity and reinstate the full commitment required to properly serve in this leadership position. It will be an honor to work within the PCSO once again in a leadership capacity to retain and further elevate this incredible team.
I have served this community in law enforcement for 17 years, with both the Aspen Police Department and the PCSO. My skills have been further sharpened in the private sector where I’ve managed large teams, budgeting and adhered to timelines. Over the last decade, I’ve continued to serve our community while on the board of directors of the Aspen Hope Center and the Aspen Fire Department. While I did serve in advanced leadership roles as director of operations and as a sergeant, much of my work experience was gained by directly helping our community while serving in the field. The passion for my law enforcement career was sparked while helping the people of our community. As the deputy coroner for 10 years — although difficult — my goal was to support all members of our community, remain focused on my duties and provide comfort to so many during horrific tragedies.
My heart remains in serving the public and our community. I want to be your sheriff because our community needs someone at the helm whose principles stay reverently aligned with the requirements of an elected position.
Although some of the unwarranted attacks from my opponent's campaign have been difficult for my family to observe, we stand stronger knowing that when you speak the truth, act out of integrity and continue to live a life of service with the highest good of the community at the forefront, you have already won.
Again, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our entire community for this opportunity! It will be an honor to serve Pitkin County as your next sheriff.
Thank you for exercising your right to vote by electing me, Michael Buglione, for Pitkin County sheriff. Please vote by Nov. 8.
Michael Buglione is a candidate for Pitkin County sheriff.