Aspen has always been a car town — 25,000 tailpipes coming over the Maroon Creek Bridge is not even noteworthy anymore.
Bicycles have always been an afterthought in downtown. I used to ride a 1952 Schwinn Flying Star around, making my calls as a newspaper salesperson. I delivered for the original In and Out House at Mill and Main. I used to get on my road bike and go up the pass, to the Bells ... Redstone. You still see bikers riding up to Redstone, but Highway 133 is more dangerous for bikes than ever.
Stuff is changing. Aspen is embracing bikes more than ever and recognizing that this town needs a bike network and bike lanes and bike right-of-ways. City engineers are looking for opportunities to improve bike access and safety in downtown Aspen. Starting on Memorial Day, the city will be tinkering around the edges, restricting car traffic headed out of town and providing designated bike zones. Uniformed personnel will provide much-needed guidance to motorists.
In the 1980s Aspen was a little more bike-centric and hosted races like the Coors Bicycle Classic, which featured world-class athletes competing on a downtown racecourse with thousands of spectators cheering them on. The races were even broadcast live over KSPN radio. Aspen was coursing with bike events, bike shops and bike riders.
Basic street riding is always sketchy. Streets are often flush with tourists careening about in unfamiliar rental SUVs and silent-but-deadly Teslas. Some of them lack the skills to negotiate our little roads, and conflicts are relatively common.
Last year, the event Ride the Rockies was postponed but will be back in the mountains next month. In 2018, I had dinner with some Ride the Rockies participants and they told harrowing tales of logging trucks hogging to hogging trucks swerving. They were coal rolled by diesel pickups on the highway and abused and endangered on purpose. After years of accumulating anecdotal evidence, I am convinced that livestock haulers are the most radical, risky drivers on the road.
Some drivers hate bikes. They get righteous and enraged at the sight of a bike on the edge of the road. Some bicyclists take advantage and roll through stop signs or skip lights entirely. It only takes a few bad apples on both sides before rules and regulation and enforcement come swooping in.
There are laws that protect bikers’ rights in Colorado.
“The driver of a motor vehicle overtaking a bicyclist proceeding in the same direction shall allow the bicyclist at least a three-foot separation between the right side of the driver's vehicle, including all mirrors or other projections, and the left side of the bicyclist at all times.” - Colorado Law.
The law requires drivers to give cyclists at least 3 feet of space when passing. Not 1 foot. Not 2 feet. But 3 whole feet between 5,000 pounds of hurtling steel, foam, gas and plastic and a fragile human on a 15-pound titanium road bike.
I’m convinced that the rule of law is what makes society civilized. We must have rules and they must be enforced. We could have remained comfortably stuck in the Stone Age, without rules. Maybe bopping each other on the heads with clubs, mistreating women, throwing trash over the fence and out the windows and riding way too close to bicyclists. Now we limit that kind of behavior. We've “evolved.”
Aspen has so much potential. The town's charm has been hampered by the benzene ballet going on between construction trucks, rental cars, SUVs, delivery vehicles and yes, bikes and pedestrians. The new bike engineering is a nudge in the right direction but somehow, someday there should be radical action in Aspen to clear the air and free the streets of thousands and thousands of tailpipes.
Bike traffic on Hallam Street has more than doubled since the town made efforts to provide a safe corridor.
“If you make it easier for them to bike, they are going to bike,” said Pete Rice, division manager in Aspen’s engineering department.
Build it and they will come.
Steve Skinner likes bikes. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.