Editor:
Build Back Better is a catchy phrase that means nothing. Isn’t everything subject to decay and demise? Are there better materials available? Maybe, but how about new concepts? How about national bullet trains for faster passenger travel? How about universal geothermal heating and cooling ... even on a neighborhood basis? Home heating is more polluting than CO2 from automobiles. The concern of polluting coal-fired power plants would be diminished by cutting emissions drastically with the use of coke from coking coal ... and save the coal industry. Generation IV nuclear power would eliminate or reduce many inherent dangers of radiation as seen at Three Mile Island and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan.
If the Green New Deal is frozen in one ideology that misses its target, or compromises the supply chain or availability of resources like lithium, then it’s doomed. Roosevelt played his cards close to his “New Deal vest,” but he was pragmatic. He’d change if he had to. This group of people have all but ruined the Democratic Party with their rule by committee, crazy spending and indoctrination. Republicans have been as entrenched, and had better have something to add, other than opposition for opposition’s sake.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction