Editor:
Interesting comments at Aspen City Council about building performance standards reported Wednesday. Guth’s point about unattractive return on investment for efficiency and electrification misses a point.
ROI is low because energy costs don’t include the global damage from our carbon dioxide and methane pollution. Accounting for that would double the cost of gas heating. Accounting for the true cost of permanently removing carbon dioxide elsewhere triples that again.
My beef with building performance standards is that we don’t need counting and rating and ranking anymore. We need to stop burning gas in buildings. Big, small, efficient, inefficient. Focus on that. Electricity is being solved. Building performance standards don’t focus.
Recently Maine exceeded its target of retrofitting 100,000 heat pumps in five years. The target was put into law and implemented. The New Jersey utilities commission just set a target of 400,000 residential heat pumps (20,000 commercial) by 2030. Clear and meaningful.
Benchmarking can be helpful. Large hotels are already benchmarked by the state (maps.touchstoneiq.com/colorado/). Assuming gas is 70% of onsite energy, the Hotel Jerome and W Hotel use gas at about $1.30 per square foot per year. The St. Regis and Little Nell are around $2.60. Go to them and figure out what it would take to eliminate heating gas. What can they “afford?”
I still think Aspen should revisit clean district heating for its “core.” Even if that heat cost an extra $2 to $4 per square foot per year, the owners might prefer it, instead of cramming heat pumps and electric upgrades into utility rooms or onto roofs and walls.
Fred Porter
Carbondale