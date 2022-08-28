Editor:
Bullying is the use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threats, to abuse, aggressively dominate or intimidate. The behavior is often repeated and habitual. One essential prerequisite is the perception (by the bully or by others) of an imbalance of physical or social power. This imbalance distinguishes bullying from conflict.
The psychological effects of bullying include depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, self-harming behavior (especially for girls), alcohol and drug use and dependence, aggression, and involvement in violence or crime (especially for boys).
How do we deal with the continuous exposure of our children to bullying? Is it the parents, teachers, students or regulations imposed that we must rely on to make the change? Whatever the answer may be, it is not working in our school system.
When asked what grades did we hate the most, the majority of students and parents respond with middle school. Our middle schools continue to create an environment that we as parents experienced and regret, but we do nothing about changing our children’s experience.
We see it in their eyes and expressions. We hear stories.
What can we do? Some visible leaders begin to develop in eighth grade and move onto high school, focusing on academics or athletics. For school projects, we focus on everything in society except what is in front of our eyes. The individual abuse of our children. Why not put these new leaders on prevention, monitoring and protecting those less supported? High school juniors and seniors have mentoring programs, why not initiate something like an anti-bullying campaign for eighth to 10th graders?
Teachers can’t monitor everything. Students are very aware of what goes on and who the targets of abuse are. School is an opportunity for all. Our kids should understand that it is a privilege, and if you abuse these privileges, they should be removed. Getting calls repeatedly with warnings of bullying occurring with a child in what is called a “zero-tolerance” environment doesn’t exist.
We experienced the worst isolation of our children, with the pandemic creating an even more depressing, lonely and scared environment for our children. The results have been increased student abuse, along with suicidal tendencies.
A student suicide in Pitkin County recently and an alarming number of attempts this year as a result of bullying will only get worse if we do nothing about changing the behaviors. It can’t be done by individuals. It has to involve the teachers, students, parents, the district and law enforcement, if necessary. How often have we heard of a great kid that was smart, friendly, kind, and outgoing who committed or attempted suicide because they couldn’t take the abuse anymore? I know of three kids in the last year in our county, and one was mine. Are you the parent of a bully? Is your child being bullied? Are you the next parent going to the emergency room? Are you ready to lose another child in our community? What if it happened to your child?
