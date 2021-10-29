Editor:
My name is Larry Butler, and I am running for a seat on the ASD school board because I love Aspen, have three children enrolled in Aspen public schools and want to do my civic duty and give back to this community.
I am a straight-shooter with strong opinions, but I believe in open, civilized discourse and consensus building. I have had a long career in finance and management and know I’ll be able to use these skills to be a valuable school board member. I have sat on many corporate and nonprofit boards and currently sit on two boards: a corporate board for a company located in Silicon Valley and a nonprofit, Ascendigo Autism Services, based in Carbondale. My 15-year-old daughter has autism and attends Aspen High School.
I believe that out of all the candidates I have the most relevant work, board and financial experience. I also believe I have been the only candidate willing to discuss and take positions on some of the most difficult issues facing our district. To say that our district is apolitical is merely wishful thinking. Critical race theory (which greatly influences our school curriculum), COVID-19 response, questions of equity, age-appropriate sex education and other issues are indeed “political.”
I believe that despite the potential divisiveness these issues could create within our district, with the proper school board leadership (in collaboration with teachers and parents) these “hot-button” issues can be managed civilly. However, the first step is to acknowledge them. Wishing them away, which several candidates suggest, is folly. The ability to face difficult issues openly and honestly is exactly what we want to be teaching our children.
For the record, I believe that our district and this country need to continue moving away from a white-male centric view of the world. Teaching other peoples’ perspectives, in literature, history and current events, is crucial to making the students of the ASD future citizens and leaders of the world. We need to continue to push equity, which I define as creating equal opportunities for all ASD students. Regarding COVID-19, I say follow and adhere to the science. Let public health officials and the medical community make the decisions that will create the safest community for our teachers and students.
Final note, I have been recommended by the Aspen Daily News and the Aspen Education Association (the teachers!). I am pro-teacher and believe they need a stronger voice in how and what we teach our children. Thank you.
Larry Butler
Candidate, Aspen school board