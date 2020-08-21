Editor:
We are extremely fortunate to have over 200 nonprofit organizations from Aspen to Parachute. Our nonprofits are critical to our communities. They ensure people have food and basic necessities, physical and mental health services, access to quality education, and resources safeguarding their safety and well-being. They enrich our lives through arts, culture, connection and advocacy, as well as preserve and protect our natural environment and animals.
Many people who live here value and support our nonprofits through donating their time and money. However, did you realize there is another easy way help local nonprofit organizations continue their crucial work?
Most nonprofits host fundraising events to sustain operations and service delivery, as well as increase awareness about our missions and recruit volunteers. Please do us a favor next time you check out one of our fundraiser events: read to the bottom of the flyer. Here you will see the local businesses listed who are sponsoring this event and, therefore, the nonprofit. These are the businesses who are passionate about bettering our community and care about the nonprofit’s mission. Large and small, these businesses do so much to ensure our communities continue to have access to these necessary services. All of us in the nonprofit world appreciate and rely on their support.
When you patronize these businesses that are supporting local nonprofits, you are stretching your dollars further by obtaining the goods and services you need and also encouraging their continued support of nonprofits.
Christy Doyon
Executive director, CASA of the Ninth