Editor:
Denver is awash in immigrants, some 900 in the last two months.
Let’s look at this from the Republican point of view — focused on the economy and money and disregarding human decency. We’re currently severely labor constrained. Biden’s unprecedented job growth has created more holes than we have pegs to fill them. Restaurants and other small businesses are abbreviating their hours because they don’t have the staff to work full shifts. Farmers are planting fewer crops — not seeing who’s going to harvest them.
Meanwhile, there are thousands at the southern border who are dying, sometimes literally, to come to El Norte to work. And having worked on an otherwise all-Mexican track gang in a Midwestern steel mill, I can tell you they’ll outwork any group of white citizens.
Our most recent former president appeased his xenophobic base by telling them immigrants from the south were bringing crime and drugs. A couple FBI statistics refute that. The crime rate among immigrants is actually lower than citizens.
Immigrants are often blamed for the recent epidemic of fentanyl in this country. The FBI says no. The deadly opiates are actually coming in through legal ports of entry in cars and trucks driven by people with a legal right to enter. The undocumented immigrants are crossing the border in the middle of the desert carrying nothing but their hopes and dreams.
As it is with many issues, the Republicans stand with the minority on immigration. Seventy percent of Americans want our immigrants to be given a path to citizenship, including 74% for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) rule.
The ultimate responsibility for fixing our antiquated immigration laws lies with Congress which hasn’t passed meaningful legislation since the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act which made it illegal to hire undocumented immigrants, but also assigned legal status to 2.7 million immigrants.
Much more needs to be done. DACA should be codified, Title 42, a Trumpian measure to have asylum seekers remain in Mexico for pandemic reason, must be terminated, and a process for the orderly flow of immigrants into this country needs to be established.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale