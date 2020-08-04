Editor:
I have been watching the county-wide COVID-19 case numbers with some alarm. It came as no surprise that the state was unhappy with the direction of infection. What has surprised me are statistics cited in news articles that are consistently far below daily reported numbers.
In the Post Independent online, one can scroll down to see boxed daily updates of new cases. Because it is weirdly difficult to find any archival information, and because I sensed the numbers I had been seeing and those reported by public health did not jibe, I began recording the figures in a notebook, the old fashioned way. Here are some observations.
The latest news story has the county reporting 54 new cases in two weeks from July 18-31. My records show 172 new cases from July 19-31. In just three days prior, new cases leaped by 60. That is as many cases as the state allows Garfield County in any two-week period.
Since I started tracking, from July 10-Aug. 2, a little over three weeks, Garfield County has tallied 334 new cases.
A July 20 article tossed out handfuls of numbers for rolling two-week periods. According to sources, July 7-20 saw 69 new cases — less than 10% above the state’s mandate. But new cases I counted from July 10-20 (three fewer days) actually totaled 149.
Where are all these vanished cases going? Has the public health department devised a method of shuttling COVID-19 back in time to the murky mists of the past? If so, how does this help our understanding of the disease or protect our collective health?
Back on June 16, John Stroud wrote that Garfield County’s caseload was about to cross the 200-mark. As of Sunday, we were up to 713. In less than seven weeks we racked up more than 500 new cases. That’s an average of more than 73 a week. We are nowhere near the state’s limit of 60 in a 14-day period to keep our special privileges.
I want to trust our local health officials. Reporters, turn on your calculators. Fuzzy math and politics are no strangers, and they are on the loose in Garfield county!
Marilyn Gleason
New Castle