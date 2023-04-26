It’s a portmanteau (a word comprised of parts of two or more other words), of California and fornication that first appeared in Time magazine in 1966. Made popular in reference to rampant development driven by the relocation of Californians to other states, I first read the word in a 1989 Seattle newspaper column by the late great Emmett Watson.
Long the lovable but curmudgeonly voice of Pacific Northwest print media, Watson lamented the rapid in-migration of Californians to the Seattle area in the late 1980s. For the first time in its history, the Puget Sound region faced the negative impacts of rapid urban growth. Skyrocketing housing prices, clogged highways, and perhaps worst of all, uncivil driving habits struck Watson as the beginning of the end of his long-isolated Pacific Northwest paradise. For a while, driving a California licensed car around Seattle virtually assured one of receiving the universal symbol of displeasure, a middle finger raised singularly skyward, if not also some form of accompanying verbal abuse. It was embarrassing.
Borrowing from history, Watson coined the migratory invasion “Californication.” It’s a term long-plagiarized from that 1966 Time article by Hollywood in both film and music, as the quoted lyrics above demonstrate. Back then, the trend was purely economic. California homeowners cashing in their three-bedroom tract home in suburban San Francisco could buy a beautiful waterfront trophy home on Bainbridge Island, or a bungalow in Edmonds, or perhaps a historic Tudor-style home with an exploded view of the Olympic Mountains up on Capitol Hill.
But things are changing in the golden state. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, since 2020 in a kind of reverse western migration, a little over 800,000 more people have moved out of California than have moved into the nation’s most populous state.
Growing pockets of societal decay and “nonviolent” crime (although the assertion that in 2014 California’s Proposition 47 decriminalized shoplifting under $950 is false), the nation’s worst homeless problem and real estate prices rendering homeownership an impossibility for anyone not a multi-millionaire or already an owner are tarnishing California’s luster.
Those eastern-migrating former Californians are landing in places like Nevada, Texas, and yes, Colorado. Hopefully we Coloradans of 2023 will be more polite to fleeing Californians than Washingtonians were in 1989.
Circumstances are different today. Californians are not leaving their state solely for the economic windfall of less expensive housing and lower taxes. Today the primary driver seems to be the ever-worsening societal conditions in the state’s major cities. Unfortunately for us Coloradans, and through no fault of California’s fleeing populace, our state government has decided to mimic California’s foray into state policy-driven, top-down zoning control over residential housing.
Colorado’s Senate Bill 213, about which I have written previously, seeks to mimic California’s SB 9 that became law last year. SB 9 provides a “density bonus” allowing owners of single-family homes in residential zones to build a second house on their parcel by right, with no opportunity for local control. In combination with a slate of other developer-friendly housing bills passed last year (AB 2011 and SB 6) which remove local control over rezoning requirements for residential development in commercial zones, the state rationale of this new legislation is to attack the housing crisis by encouraging 100% increases in density in existing, mature residential neighborhoods, and conversion of commercial spaces to housing.
Implied in these bills is the expectation that housing will become more affordable as the increase in supply in relation to demand drives down the price. And it’s true, California has distinctly low vacancy rates, driven by the state’s heretofore decades-long pro-environment, anti-growth approach to such development. According to the Federal Reserve, for example, California’s rental vacancy rate at the end of 2022 was 3.9%. But that switch has apparently flipped 180 degrees. Why? Not to solve the housing crisis, but because of the state’s unending thirst for more and more tax dollars.
Government-incentivized densification of mature, built-out residential neighborhoods, and the development of housing in commercial zones ill-designed for the use, will not solve California’s housing crisis. But it will increase tax revenues, at least for a while.
Here in Colorado, Senate Bill 213, currently making its way through the House, offers a similar flavor of top-down state government control over local zoning regulations to California’s suite of recently adopted pro-development bills. SB 213 will impose requirements for higher density and misplaced residential development on communities across the state irrespective of adverse environmental, economic or social impacts.
If adopted, SB 213 may mean the end of balanced, sustainable community planning in Colorado, and it will become the latest in a half-century long trend of deleterious California exports opposed in print by the likes of Seattle’s Emmett Watson and lamented in the poetry of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And Colorado will become the latest great place to fall victim to the apparently unstoppable momentum of Californication.