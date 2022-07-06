Editor:
When I came to Aspen in 1988 to work for The Aspen Times, I got “employee housing.” Bil Dunaway had purchased quite a few condos on the free market to offer his employees a place to live at reduced rent. Dunaway had the foresight that many other businesses and our local government didn’t have.
I think it’s good the city of Aspen is purchasing a few condos and trying to house a few employees, but what in the world were they thinking when they built their giant building for work? Why wasn’t half of that structure apartments? This is what infuriates us as taxpayers.
Housing solutions have to come from all sides of our community, not just the city, so here is a suggestion. All the pandemic refugees that bought houses for $5-60 million should spend another million on a free-market house or condo anywhere in the valley and rent control it for employee housing. We all need to pitch in to help solve the crisis or we won’t have anyone willing to provide the services we’ve all come to enjoy.
I am calling on all the newbies that stoked our tax base into a raging fire to pitch in, buy a house and get some employees in it now! I did.
Marisa Silverman
Aspen