Editor:
Ascendigo is engaged in a full-court-press PR campaign to win approval of its proposed development in Missouri Heights by trying to convince people that they are in an epic struggle of good against evil. They are not. Their problem is the irrefutable facts showing their proposal to be an irresponsible and inappropriate use of the proposed site.
They have purchased reports that actually make the argument that their proposed thousands of square feet event center buildings place less of a strain on limited resources than the home sites that have been zoned for and permitted. Although their story continues to change, they propose in only Phase 1, to build a campus that will be used 365 days a year with hundreds of people at events Ascendigo decides to allow (conferences, fundraising parties and “related events”). All we need is one out-of-state guest to casually flip a cigarette butt into the weeds on his/her way to her vehicle. Fire trucks cannot navigate Catherine Store Road fast enough to protect the site or our homes from the resulting wildfire.
Those of us living in Missouri Heights know the increasing danger as we head into another dry summer. We rely on each other to keep our lives as safe as can be, with limited water and increasingly dangerous weather patterns, including high winds. I ask you what it says about Ascendigo’s commitment to the youth they serve. Surely they can find a safer site.
Cheryl Niro
Carbondale