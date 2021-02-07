Editor:
Mike Lederhause hit the nail on the head with his letter in the Aspen Daily News on Sunday, Jan. 31 (“Your chance to save the world”). He forgot to mention that if we stop using oil to produce anything that is made of plastic or burns oil or gas or diesel, we will return to the stone age. Old Joe will put Harris in charge of doling out stones for axes, vines for fasteners and sheep for clothing and blankets. The only smog will be from all the illegal immigrants burning wood to cook in their huts. All the enviros will have to make their cups from rocks. Teslas will make excellent shelter for their sheep. Since my memory is fading, “I will have to circle back” on the rest of this issue. I will have Joe Biden’s press secretary help me out.
Jim Wingers
Aspen