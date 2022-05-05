Editor:
Why doesn’t city council help local restaurants? I see that council is forcing Jing, Mi Chola and Mezzaluna to remove the structures they built, on their own property with their own money. Then council turns around and gives ultra-subsidized rent to other restaurants so they can have patio space on the mall or sidewalks? Why not truly help out locally owned (not a whole lot left) restaurants and offer them the same deal? Let them keep their structures for the same rent agreement you have with the restaurants on the mall? Put your money where your mouth is and help local businesses instead of stifling them in the name of “saving the character of Aspen.”
Aidan Wynn
Aspen