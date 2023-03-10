Editor:
I know Roger Marolt loves to share his fond and fantastical memories of life in Aspen, but his most recent foray (“Aspen, at last a resort,” Aspen Daily News, March 7) is rather untethered from factual history. True enough, as Roger says, Aspen wasn't always a resort town, but Roger seems to think we have only recently become a resort town.
After Aspen's mining boom collapsed in 1893 with a peak population of over 10,000 (according to the Aspen Historical Society) the city dwindled to a rural backwater with 700 residents in 1930 — so barely a town.
The resurgence of Aspen began in 1936 with the Highland Bavarian Lodge. Aspen's first national ski championships took place in 1941, and from the time when the Paepckes arrived and SkiCo was formed in the mid-1940s the tourism industry has been the primary growth engine of this city and visitors have outnumbered locals.
From the 1940s, when the local population was roughly 1,000 residents, until now, when the population just recently passed 7,000, all of the growth has been driven by tourism. To deny that is to deny Aspen's entire history after the so-called quiet years.
Those quiet years, Roger, ended in the 1930s. So while you are entitled to dislike and disparage the growth that tourism has brought, you aren't entitled to revise history.
Michael Smith
Aspen