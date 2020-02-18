Editor:
Thank you, Mick Ireland, for expressing what we feel about the changes to KAJX. Since our favorite programs have been disappeared we only turn on KAJX for the morning and evening news and turn it off in favor of other stations the rest of the time. Our annual donation to KAJX may not be huge, but if a lot of us small donors exit stage left (or right), as we plan to do, maybe it will have a change of heart. I’m sure the service organization we choose will be grateful for the new donation.
Anna Naeser
Basalt