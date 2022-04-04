Editor:
In the seven years I’ve lived in Carbondale, I’ve always been proud of my hometown, but this year my chest is busting out of my jacket as I peruse the slate of candidates for the town’s board of trustees.
There are eight high-quality, well-qualified and properly motivated Carbondalians running for three open seats. Other towns, cities and counties are canceling their elections because nobody wants to run against the incumbents.
During Carbondale’s recent comprehensive plan outreach a priority that was identified over and over was maintaining the town’s small-town character. On that score, the high turnout of candidates shows we’re starting from a position of strength. Small-town people care about their communities.
If you’ve read my letters before, you know I’m something of a climate geek, so as I attended the various meet and greets and candidate forums I always asked a question about their climate remediation plans. To my delight, I discovered they all had strong climate chops.
After extensive research and intense deliberation, I chose incumbent Erica Sparhawk and Environmental Board members Colin Quinn and Frosty Merriott. That left off five excellent candidates.
When Ben Bohmfalk, who’s running unopposed for mayor, becomes mayor, his seat on the board of trustees will have to filled by appointment. I hope the board selects whoever finished fourth in the trustee election.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale