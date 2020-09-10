Editor:
Aspen Daily News columnist Paul Menter gave a balanced review of Carbondale’s new City Market in the Sept. 2 paper, and I have a few thoughts I’d like to add.
Menter wrote the anti-growth “town mothers” of Carbondale “capitulated” and encouraged the town’s board of trustees to approve the new store construction. Those community-active women I’ve talked to always did favor a new store, but not the Starbucks, gas station and certainly not that Builder’s First Source lumber yard.
Builder’s First Source describes itself as the nation’s largest supplier of building materials, just as Kroger, the owner of City Market, is the world’s biggest grocery store chain. All those trucks pulling in and out of the lumber yard will put a strain on Highway 133. This, on top of drivers from Glenwood Springs coming to Carbondale to fill up because their city doesn’t have a City Market gas station where they can use their value card.
Menter mentioned the lack of staffing and that’s nothing new. It was hard to get help at the old store. A blind friend of mine shopped at the Glenwood Springs City Market even though she lived right behind the Carbondale store because she couldn’t get anyone to walk with her and tell her where the items on her list were.
Getting somebody to wait on me at the new store’s deli was time consuming. None of this should be surprising because City Market’s beginning wage is $12 an hour. That’s starvation remuneration and certainly nothing somebody could raise a family on.
With all that increased space, the new store definitely does have more selection. I was particularly happy to see the olive bar. Although not as extensive as the one they have at the Glenwood Springs store, I missed those goodies when I moved from Glenwood Springs to Carbondale.
Two statements Menter made I’m afraid are chillingly true. He wrote, “The new City Market will become the center of social gravity” and it “changes Carbondale forever.” Here’s one Carbondalian who’d rather the town maintained its small-town flavor and the focus of activity remain one block from my home, downtown.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale