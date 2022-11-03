Editor:
November is a special month to honor caregivers. Originally designated as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, the event later was expanded by President Bill Clinton to honor our nation’s caregivers: National Family Caregivers Month.
About 3.3% of the U.S. population — over 11 million people — currently serve as volunteer, unpaid caregivers for 6.5 million loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Colorado alone, we have more than 159,000 unpaid caregivers assisting over 76,000 people with Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease that takes a toll, not just on those living with it but their volunteer caregivers and our society as a whole.
The disease also takes a personal toll. A Stanford University study reported that caregivers have a 63% higher mortality rate than non-caregivers, and 40% of Alzheimer’s caregivers die from stress-related disorders before the person for whom they are caring.
There is help for these heroic caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a wide range of educational programs and services — all at no charge — for caregivers of persons living with Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more, go to www.alz.org or call the association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Ralph Patrick
Regional director Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Chapter