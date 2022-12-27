Editor:
I just returned from a two-week vacation on the islands of Honduras. Instead of writing to tell you about the wonderful diving, I am here to relate a bizarre tale of truths. While on a remote island in central America, I met two people who had recently worked at Krabloonik as mushers in the last couple of years — and neither of them had one positive thing to say about the current owner. It was their opinion that he was unfit to operate the business and that only because there have been caring employees the dogs have been treated as well as they have. It seems to me the only sheep hiding in disguise is the owner.
Mike Kashinski
Aspen