Editor:
One of the principal institutions devoted to monitoring and checking abuse of state power is the political media. The idea of a ”fourth estate” is to ensure government transparency and offer a check on overreach. But that check is only effective if journalists act adversarially against political and economic elites.
Instead, the Aspen Times and our national media have frequently abdicated this role, being subservient to the government's (or billionaires') interests, even amplifying, rather than scrutinizing, its messages and carrying out its dirty work.
Lee Mulcahy
Basalt