I just returned from traversing McClure Pass, where I saw, firsthand, the considerable number of slides and washouts that CDOT deals with constantly, in addition to struggling to keep I-70 open in the canyon, and doing 24-hour safety management on Cottonwood and Independence Passes. Impeccably, they keep our roads safe to drive at the posted speeds. The feat is made more impressive by the chronic budget cuts and reductions inflicted by conservatives, that I witnessed while attending Transportation Commission meetings from 2000 to 2008. During the same time, I watched the Forest Service go through the same budget reductions until it had half the staff in 2008 that it had in 2000, while permits for everything, land trades, and timber sales rose. When the Forest Service had the budget for firefighting, separated from the forest management budget, programs to reduce standing dead were defunded.
Then onerous requirements, favoring corporate interests, put my friends who owned small mills, out of business; gone too were the small cutters and haulers of beetle-killed spruce. 100% of their proceeds stayed in their communities. Rep. Tipton seemed pretty unaware of either CDOT’s or the Forest Service’s plights, and I see that lack of knowledge, has joined with Q mind, to inform our new District 3 Representative. These are perilous times, with event intensity and periodicity increasing. Clear thinking needs to prevail. The United Nations has notified the world that we passed the global climate tipping point. That knowledge was gained from thousands of scientists, studying a billion data points, using our fastest computers. I thank Obama and Biden for trying to backfill some of the budget losses with infrastructure bills, despite steady resistance from Republicans. The Forest Service and CDOT are on your side. Rep. Boebert, help them regain needed funding.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale