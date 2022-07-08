Editor:
Your thoughtful article, “Jing pushes back on city mandate to remove outdoor dining structure,” brought to mind a short story. In “Grasshopper,” Anton Pavlovich Chekhov exposes the profound tragedy of failing to recognize and celebrate a hero.
How appropriate that Theatre Aspen named Jing owner, Frank Lu, an “Aspen Hero.” He and Kate are my heroes, too! As the daughter of a labor lawyer, my father reiterated his core belief that businesses flourish when they treat their workers with respect, warmth and appreciation. That must be the culture at Jing because their employees seem not just energetic, attentive and content, but they also manage to find something kind to say.
It is thus not surprising to learn that during the pandemic Frank and Kate kept people on payroll so that no one needed to qualify for unemployment. Their genuine compassion also extends to their customers. Once, several years ago, we were dining at Jing, and apparently Frank noticed that we were uncomfortable with our table. Out of nowhere, he glided over and gently and creatively resolved the issue without even waiting for a “thank you.” Readers, how often has Frank come over to your table or given you a welcome hug? He and Kate and Jing are good news.
As summer residents, my husband, Dr. Michael P. Pacin, and I spend almost five months here and literally count the days until the plane touches down in magical Aspen. But this May, we received a wealth of bad news.
Upon arrival, friends, local business owners and workers have bombarded us with sagas about the reprehensible behavior of winter tourists and new homeowners. We heard about high-end renters trashing homes, visitors mistreating housekeepers and tourists abusing the very people who make Aspen great — namely, the workers, many of whom unfairly cannot even afford to live here. Last, but not least, we learned that a corporate Grendel swallowed a local newspaper and then spit out the courageous professional who sought to protect our First Amendment rights. If it is now the case that certain restaurateurs’ patios were selectively spared because they shared beer with decision-makers in some room, bad news surely abounds. I hope that the city of Aspen, heeding Chekhov’s admonition, responds with good news by recognizing and celebrating local heroes, Frank and Kate Lu.
Dr. Amy D. Ronner
Aspen