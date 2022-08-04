Editor:
Like many mountain communities, rivers shape every aspect of our daily lives in the Roaring Fork Valley. Luckily, the rivers in our community have numerous hardworking nonprofit and local government advocates with a mission to protect and enhance our essential water resources.
The Glenwood Springs River Commission is a volunteer group of residents with a passion for our rivers and the resources they provide: recreation, water supplies, ecosystems, and an intrinsic natural value. The commission has several duties, including celebrating our annual river cleanup and engaging the community with awareness of issues facing our rivers. The commission also works alongside our city council, city staff, and other volunteer commissions and nonprofits to plan and promote events aimed at education and advocacy for our rivers.
Aug. 13 is our annual RiverFEST cleanup day in which volunteers can float or walk the rivers through the city to pick up trash and debris followed by a celebration at Two Rivers Park (with music, food, beverages and prize giveaways) for all cleanup volunteers. Sponsors include Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and other local businesses.
Visit cogs.us/riverfest to register. Volunteering is not a requirement for participation in the celebration, but a donation is requested if you would like to join us to enjoy the food and beverages.
The River Commission also hosts annual river restoration planting days on city-owned properties, such as Two Rivers and Veltus parks, and hosts educational webinars with experts from our valley and beyond, covering topics such as river ecology, post-fire impacts on water quality and fish habitat, water conservation and efficient landscaping.
For more on what we’re up to, stop by our public meetings the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30 a.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
Chip Fisher
River Commission, city of Glenwood Springs