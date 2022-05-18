Editor:
I rushed to the roof. Local television news reminded me of the total eclipse of the moon, thinking of the total solar eclipse of the sun in 2017 with its brief, 15-minute duration. The desperation of missing the lunar eclipse was concerning. Not to worry. The eclipse took hours.
It got me to thinking how the universe is observed. How kinky the explanations of our earth being thought of as the center of the universe. If the earth were the center of the universe, all the variations in the planets’ orbits would be loops. Welcome Galileo. The eclipse of the sun would be irrational. The eclipse of the sun and that of the moon would not compute. That's because the sun transiting the moon would be incidental to the earth transiting the sun.
So it is today. We ascribe more complex explanations to events that are social rather than real. We can thank the “woke” crowd for thinking we are the center of the universe.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction