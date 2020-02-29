Editor:
As a lifelong Democrat, it’s embarrassing to see the party decline from a humanistic, moral flagship to a minor, dishonest sect. In place of belonging to a party that’s equivalent to a sect, one’s resort is to go with the people to the Republican representatives who are more focused and realistic. Kind of a reversal. There is an explanation.
As in physics, matter and energy cannot be destroyed, they just change form. It follows in living. If you live long enough, you see it for yourself. Democrats have lost perspective with “Political Correctness” (“puritanism”) that’s morphed into buying the media and pandering for votes.
This is dishonest. To deny one’s self of prior values and notions altogether, is superficial, insincere and dishonest. The worst thing is to use these values to judge and condemn others. That’s what’s wrong with the Democrats.
Sure smoking is bad, but notice how it’s a lost psychological and social bonding tool that in its absence has ripped tiny, vital parts of our culture and humanity away. Same way with drinking, gambling, dancing, sex, music, etc. These all have to continually be acknowledged, balanced and integrated into new, creative forms. That’s the challenge for Democrats. If this challenge is not accepted, the world will be bleak and unbalanced, and make bigger issues like global warming, moot.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction