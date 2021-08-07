Editor:
If our global society has a chance at overcoming the imminent challenges of overpopulation, climate change and increasing financial and environmental inequity, the diverse, talented youth of our nation must be utilized. I became an educator to help develop this massive resource into a problem-solving engine. In the decade-plus since, my enthusiasm has deteriorated as I’ve observed the trajectory of our society and how we’ve chosen to use our resources.
Resource allocation is especially impactful at local levels in education. The issues with which I opened are more prescient in the Roaring Fork Valley than in most locales. In order to inculcate values and knowledge critical to addressing these issues, dedicated, enthusiastic educators are needed. Again and again in my academic studies and during professional development, I’ve read that the teacher is the most important aspect of the learning environment.
I have worked for students within the public education systems in several U.S. states and I can say confidently that I did not ever feel sufficiently supported. I’m not speaking of being reimbursed for supplies or mileage. I’m referring to the basic human needs of access to health care, effective representation and ability to secure housing. These conditions are generated by the universally adversarial relationships between district administration and teachers that are often thinly veiled by pleasantries and insincere platitudes of community development. In reality, the district will coerce teachers into putting themselves at risk to conserve money wherever possible.
Salvatore Bandini
Carbondale