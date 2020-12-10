Editor:
As COVID-19 explodes in Garfield County, a showdown with the Colorado health department looms. The county could lose its 50%-of-indoor-capacity variance for businesses and other gathering places and face yet harsher restrictions. Their backs to the wall, our Republican Garfield County commissioners have found religion.
The commissioners recently stressed that mask wearing is mandatory for businesses — for patrons and employees alike. They argue for “complaint-driven outreach.” Following a citizen complaint, businesses are to be reminded about the rules and following a second, “the name of that business comes before this board and becomes public,” according to Commissioner Tom Jankovsky.
This smells disingenuous, because our commissioners already know who at least some of these businesses are. You bet they do.
And a “rat on your neighbor” strategy smacks more of Venezuela or China than democracy in America. My gal Marilyn and I could report retail outlets where the owners and staff flout their defiance of the mask order, but, hell, some of these folks are our friends. Tattling is not how we roll.
Besides, what would publicizing the names of these businesses accomplish? They’re inexplicably proud of their self-centered civil disobedience.
But they might listen to reason, if someone they respect took the trouble to persuade them. Someone they voted for, someone like, say, a Republican county commissioner.
Noncompliant business owners are part of the commissioners’ loyal political base. They look at the world in a way that I cannot fathom. But the commissioners speak their lingo. They know the secret handshake.
Business owners set an example for their staff and their customers. A courtesy visit from John Martin or Tom Jankovsky or Mike Samson could make clear the threat our economy and public health face from both Covid and irresponsible actions.
Right now it appears to be a matter of when — not if — the state steps in and further restricts our economy.
Maybe we can still head this off. Challenging a dangerous mindset would require political courage, and leadership. It would surely be worth a try.
Ed Colby
New Castle