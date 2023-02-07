Editor:
Torre is a really nice guy and a great tennis player, but isn’t he the mayor who voted 5-0 to close the child care center at the Yellow Brick because better to close it, said he, than only be open four days. Talk to the parents who scrambled for their babies.
Oh, and I think he is the mayor who voted 5-0 to take 45 or so parking spaces from our retail/restaurant commercial core even though they voted 189-1 to put spaces back.
Oh, and I am sure he is the mayor who voted 5-0 to build the Lumberyard without the city having the money instead of fixing our phenomenal 3,100-plus units we have.
It is really time to change leadership in the city of Aspen to listen to diverse options and maybe real solutions. Vote for Tracy Sutton for mayor.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen