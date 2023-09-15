Editor:
I read your letter yesterday, Lorrie B. Winnerman (“Fossil-fuel opponents are duping all of us,” Sept. 12, Aspen Daily News). It might have been more of a rant than a letter, and so I thought you might could use an intervention.
According to the American Geophysical Institute, the U.S. has less than 90 years of natural gas at our current rate (2021) of consumption, not 400 to 500 years.
We started keeping track of U.S. natural gas consumption in 1949. In 1950 U.S. consumption was about 6% quads, whatever that means. Anyhow, in 2022, it was about 33%, or an increase of about 558.34%. We can guess that in 90 years at 558.34% (per 70ish years) consumption will be much bigger, Lorrie — like, 184% quads, which sounds like an imaginary number, but you get the idea. That is, if humanity survives another 86 years.
If society implodes because climate change mows us under, consumption might, in fact, hold out another 400 to 500 years hence! (How much gas do you need to heat a cave?) I’m sure those right-wing websites where Lorrie gets her numbers must have factored that all in.
Dan Sadowsky
Carbondale