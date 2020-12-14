Editor:
I try to keep it short at the grocery store. You know why. Yesterday, I picked up a dozen items. I have a good head for numbers, so I remember prices, and I’m a very thrifty shopper.
When I checked out, I noticed I got overcharged $4 for a couple of blocks of cheese. The checker trudged over to the dairy case with me, and she made everything right. Then, as I was heading out the door, I checked my receipt again. This time I noticed that the pomegranate on sale for $4.99 got charged at $5.99.
I caught the manager, who suggested we visit the pomegranate case. “I’ll make this right for you,” he declared when I showed him the price. Next stop: customer-service counter. When we got there, no one was on duty. The manager started banging on doors.
“Look,” I said. “I’ve only got so much time to hang around for a lousy buck.”
“No,” the manager declared. “I’m going to refund your entire purchase price.”
That sounded fair, but after several more minutes of searching for the customer service clerk, I told him, “You obviously have more problems than I do. Let’s just forget it.”
“Catch me next time, and I’ll pay you,” he assured me as I walked out the door.
End of story? Just the first half. This morning I was pacing the aisles again. This time I wrote down prices as I shopped. Bottom line: Crackers advertised for $1.99 sold for $2.99. Three cans of soup on sale for $.99 rang up at $1.79 each. A box of blueberries advertised at four for $5 cost me $2.50.
Today, I didn’t fight it. I wasn’t about to spend my morning chasing five bucks. But if you’re pinching pennies in these challenging times, you might want to look at your checkout receipt.
Ed Colby
New Castle