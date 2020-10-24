Editor:
I encourage all Pitkin County residents to cast their vote for Steve Child for Pitkin County commissioner. Steve has been a multigenerational valley resident and he has contributed many years of public service to the community. He understands the values of the Roaring Fork Valley and is willing to speak out in support of maintaining our quality of life and the environment. If you value what has made the Roaring Fork Valley special for generations, you will cast your vote for Steve Child for Pitkin County commissioner.
Lisa Markalunas
Aspen