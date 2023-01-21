Editor:
I am responding to Katherine Sand’s very touching recent op-ed. We have always been so hard on ourselves as parents and on other parents … not to mention on the kids who make mistakes. The importance of making mistakes is crucial for growing up healthy. How would we ever learn to recover from mistakes if we never made mistakes? And if you can’t recover from mistakes, how do you learn from them and move on? It’s called developing a grit mindset, or “when I fall down, I can pick myself up and continue on.”
Angela Duckworth, the expert on grit, says that an individual’s grit is a better predictor of long-term success than talent or IQ. Who doesn’t want that for their kids? Having grit is the ability to self-regulate and postpone the need for positive reinforcement while working on a task. However, if we haven’t learned how to recover from our mistakes, or if someone else always “takes care of” the mistake, that becomes our mindset.
“It doesn’t matter what I do; someone else will take care of it.” Everyone has the capacity for grit, but children who grow up with no ability to make mistakes and then recover cannot get to a grit mindset. As parents, we need the same ability. Blow it, calm down, put the device away, listen and then repair the relationship. Then, allow your children and neighbors the same grace. Watch the mental health crisis abate.
Kathy Hegberg
Basalt