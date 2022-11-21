Editor:
Please don’t drink the Milias Kool-Aid.
A few readers will recall the mass suicide triggered by Jim Jones in 1978 when 900 people committed suicide drinking cyanide laced Kool-Aid. It gave the term “please drink the Kool-Aid” new meaning.
I ask you not to drink the Kool-Aid offered by Elizabeth Milias in her ad hominem attack on Roger Marolt’s Nov. 15 column (“Three myths and a moment of truth”) in the Aspen Daily News.
Marolt offered three good arguments for addressing Aspen’s housing issues. The commentary followed his many other contributions to Aspen through service and writing.
Milias did not address Marolt’s arguments because she cannot. Neither the facts nor history support her views. Instead Milias attacks Marolt. It seems Roger has never lived anywhere else.
I ask instead what has Milias contributed to Aspen? Since I first met her in 2004 I would suggest conflict, strife, hostility, dissonance. Where is the Milias Open Space? Maybe the Milias Foundation she heads could make a contribution.
Marolt asked the key question. How many people can the Aspen area sustain? One can then ask if Aspen should be like Disneyland where only tourists stay and the workers commute (or live in dormitories) or should it be a town?
The answer offered by Milias is Disneyland. Milias wants to house “workers” rather than build two- or three-bedroom units for families. In her world, workers do not have families. Instead, her workers serve the local parasites and tourists.
Others would choose a community where those living there contribute.
Philip Verleger
Denver