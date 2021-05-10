Editor:
We are writing regarding the controversy surrounding the Ascendigo project in Missouri Heights. On one hand is a proposed ranch and outbuildings maxing out at 45,000 square feet that would provide much needed services and joy to people with autism and their families. On the other hand is land currently zoned for 21 single-family houses.
At a conservative 4,000 square feet per house that totals 84,000 square feet. Taking into consideration construction and environmental impacts to the land, we’d go with the ranch.
Cathy O’Connell and Fred Venrick
El Jebel