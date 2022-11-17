Editor:
Bravo, Jon Bush and the Pitkin County Library Cinema Series. The weekend showing of the splendid documentary, “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” exceeded my already high expectations of Jon’s ability and commitment to bring timely, important and entertaining films easily accessible to the public. The Dunaway Room is a great intimate venue. The screen is bright and the Dolby sound system is crisp and clean. And for good measure, the $10 admission fee comes with free popcorn!
In the late 1970s Jon ran a film program at the Wheeler offering a 10-ticket passbook for $20. At $2 a night there was a loyal local following that kept many of us entertained. Jon’s appreciation for film selection and introductory comments bring back wonderful memories of simpler times. Value carries through to today and the popcorn is priced just right; free as is this Friday and Saturday screenings of “Slaughterhouse-Five.” Thanks so much Jon.
Stephen Kanipe
Aspen