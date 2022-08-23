Letter to Basalt mayor, town council, town attorney and town manager:
Our citizen group requests a pause in the Basalt Center Circle review process. A pause will allow appropriate time for stakeholders to better understand this unusually significant and complex proposal and the opportunity to review it in its entirety.
One reason we haven’t heard more citizen feedback on BCC is that it is difficult for citizens to understand what the final proposal actually includes, what it excludes, what it would provide to our community and what the impact and cost would be to the community. The last update from the developer was submitted just last Friday and did not include staff-required elevation adjustments agreed upon at the last town council meeting.
We recognize the considerable time the developer and town council have devoted to this project. The situation is challenging, but this property is a unique opportunity for appropriate and creative development.
Prior to final consideration of such a large and significant proposal, the community deserves thorough analysis of the following:
Traffic:
A comprehensive and thorough traffic study should be conducted: a cumulative impact of traffic generated by this BCC proposal and also the traffic effects the soon-to-be-completed Basalt River Park residential project will have on all of downtown and the four-way stop at Midland and Two Rivers.
The developer’s assertion that this proposed project — with 9,000 square feet of commercial space and 65 residential units — will result in a net reduction in traffic is implausible.
To be credible to the community, the traffic study should be commissioned by the Town of Basalt. The cost of the study and its recommended traffic solutions should be borne, at least partially, by BCC developers.
Affordable Housing:
There is no local-resident requirement for nearly 40% of the units.
The 17 deed-restricted, rent-capped units shall include an occupancy priority for the developer’s employees — at the cost of the community.
What will the likely lease rates be and what assurances are there that the developer will be held to these rates?
Grocery:
The developer is backing away from an early commitment to a grocery — a primary reason that many in the community showed initial interest.
Please allow sufficient time and analysis for the citizens of this community to give an informed response to the BCC proposal. We think this is a reasonable request.
Kathleen Cole
Doug Kinsley
Basalt