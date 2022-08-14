Editor:
I have emailed a copy of the proceedings of Case No. 05CV119 to Glenwood City Council. It was a petition in condemnation of parcels A and B, the subject of the present-day property to build eight affordable units. The Department of Transportation, state of Colorado, was a joint petitioner with the city. The reason for acquiring the property was it being in the public interest to complete traffic improvements at the intersection of Midland Avenue and 8th Street. The city also required use of the property while 8th Street improvements were taking place. The property would be exempt from taxation so long as it is used for state highway or other public purposes.
The citizens should be allowed to weigh in on this before any commitment from the city is made to go forward with this project. I would still like to see a traffic engineer to sign off on this property. Why create increased traffic in an area already having problems entering Midland and 8th Street. This property was not bought to be developed.
Don Gillespie
Glenwood Springs