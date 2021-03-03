Editor:
There seems to be some discussion around the need for evolution in Aspen and those that have a right to have a say in the matter. To the first point, Aspen and Pitkin County are 10 years behind current-day land use planning programs. As we evolve the long-term vision, master plan, goals, implementation, programs need to be updated or created. Perhaps it is also best not to recreate the wheel and or learn something you do not know at the expense of your community as many elected officials do.
The broader point, without a clearly defined long-term vision and master plan the community leaders are making decisions in a vacuum. They have no way to know if the decisions they are making will actually provide the long-term result the community desires. They spend years kicking around ideas, programs and projects and there is minimal if any progress made. Understanding fundamental land use economics defines the choices and solutions to the majority of issues we face. Most importantly, without change and evolution there is only stagnation and the problems become bigger and the imbalances greater.
The good news, planning is not rocket science. There are many easily implementable programs and ordinances in towns and cities with similar values to use as examples. There is a lot of low hanging fruit when you evaluate the top six issues in the community: affordable housing, waste and landfill, short-term rentals, energy use and green building, historical preservation and transportation and parking.
The short-term solution for these issues is the mayor’s directive to create the agenda, plan and time frame for the council to discuss current implementable programs in these areas and get them started. There are ordinances and programs in each area that would be straightforward to implement. For example, requiring recycling and composting; a fee program to minimize construction waste; implementing a green building code; taxing short-term rentals; creating a long-term rental licensing program, revising downtown and neighborhood parking; creating a market-based affordable housing program; etc.
Like the landfill, the clock is ticking exponentially on all these issues. The time is now for action and results.
Brad Hahn
Aspen