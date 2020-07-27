Editor:
I am sure the progress of the new city offices building is not on anyone’s radar screen during COVID-19. But if you have missed watching the new city office building going up across from Rio Grande Park where the former ACRA Visitor Center’s home was (how can you not miss the over-47-foot tall building?)
Contrary to the rumor mill that building is not a new parking garage.
You can learn more about the new city offices building project on Monday (July 27) by Zooming into the city council work session via Grassroots/Community TV at 4 p.m. Public comment may be taken via instructions on the city’s agenda for the work session.
Hopefully, it’s not too late to add gargoyles as recommended by Lenny Oates in his letter to the editor (alwaysmountaintime.com).
I think painting the outside of the building to look like Aspen Mountain might work. When the recreation center pool lost its views of the majestic Maroon Bells, the city painted the inside wall of the pool to look like a mountain scene.
I want to hear about the costs and the plans for:
• Where the workforce housing is for the 300 city employees
• What’s to happen with Galena Plaza Public Open Space
• Replacement of 22 lost parking and street spaces
• Sheriff parking
• Location for Galena Street shuttle
• Staging area for Rio Grande events
• Pedestrian and bicycle connectivity
• Relocation of visitor center
• Armory Hall renovation
• What’s up with Rio Grande Building
• Interior programming for all square footages
• True costs, hidden costs and budget of project
• Repayment outlook for the $60 million loan (includes loan interest)
• Locally-owned, locally-serving Taster’s Pizza lease
• The 300 parking spaces for the bicycles city employees are to ride to work each and every day.
Toni Kronberg
Aspen