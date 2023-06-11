Editor:
The city of Aspen spent $31.6 million on a Taj Mahal City Hall. That’s its most expensive completed real estate/construction project. The city spent $30 million on the Lumberyard and adjoining self storage property; it proposes to spend $400 million (probably more) completing the project. The project easily could total half a billion dollars by the time it is completed.
Who on the city council or city staff has the experience required to complete a half-billion-dollar project? Names and resumes please.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen