Editor:
Reports show — and restaurant and hotel worker-bees and managers will attest — that Aspen’s summer sales are slightly lower than they were during the 2022 summer season. Businesses and servers are still making good money, but the crowds are coming in waves rather than consistent throngs.
The feeling around the city is that the same number of people may be here and they are spending less because of the high prices. My own perception is that they are dumber this year. More unsupervised kids are riding their scooters along crowded downtown streets, failing to pay attention to traffic. More couples are stopping to take selfies in the middle of the road, oblivious to everything around them. Bike riders are rolling fast and going the wrong way down one-way avenues. That there have been no pedestrian fatalities this year is amazing.
This is not a quiet little place like Mayberry, people, where you can roam around freely without paying attention. Although, we could really benefit from lawmen like Andy and Barney, who were always attuned to the problems of their fictitious TV town and kept things under control (see “The Andy Griffith Show,” 1960-68).
Music students are great to have around in theory but they can be a pain in the butt to serve; they are picky, they linger for long periods of time and they don’t tip. Adult customers from other places, including the Front Range, are often rude and impatient. The workforce is stretched to the limit, yet local governments and business advocates are promoting policies designed to bring in more people and doing very little in the way to address the shortage in affordable housing and other growth issues. Cats are sleeping with dogs, it hardly ever rains, the $10 burger and beer is fiction and I don’t feel so good myself.
The summer season needs to be shortened. The music festival could be five weeks instead of eight weeks. All the different conferences are unnecessary: Ideas and Ideas Health are relevant, but quite enough; do we really need all the ones that come after that? Is extending the busy season through September, even into October, imperative? How many more millions of dollars do the major players and local governments need to reap?
Please help us out, Mr. and Ms. Touron, and leave town by the second week of August. Come back for Labor Day weekend, just for a day or two. We want our off-seasons back. It’s nothing personal, but it could become personal real soon. We’re stretched to the limit. Road rage is rampant Enough is enough. The sheer numbers of people coming and going and coming again are killing Aspen. Why is this not apparent?
Lucas Cargill
Old Snowmass