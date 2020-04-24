Editor:
For all who that think we need to stay in lockdown you need to realize that the lungs of society as a whole is the working class, which is already behind on bills while the emergency safety net is showing itself to be a piece of tissue. Right this moment, this life-giving system around the entire world is in ICU with no ventilator. What you are doing is saving a handful of lives while you ignore the death of civilization.
This is a very huge crime against humanity and you all shall be judged as this is criminal if you let the patient die to save a few cells. Do the right thing and open the economy. Before the mounting frustrations cause all-out class warfare. Everyone is still civil, but history does teach how these things flow. Civilization is the patient on inadequate life support. Because we took the burden upon us to flatten the curve of one industry not up to the calling and job by spiking every other organ of society deep into red ink. We are in fact working our way out of a depression. And no nation will survive another month of shutdown. Except the sane one, Sweden.
Eric Olander
Glenwood Springs