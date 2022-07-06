Editor:
Jon Busch recently complained that Aspen Public Radio no longer plays host to my afternoon "Classical Music from Aspen" program every summer. Now that KAJX is an all-news station, I am excited to have been offered a summer place on the excellent news team here.
I'll be interviewing and reporting on all things Aspen Music Festival for the next two months, and my features will be airing locally on “All Things Considered” and “Morning Edition.” This will bring a much larger audience exposure for these features. I'll also be airing “Festival Notes” twice each morning, and I just hosted the Fourth of July concert live from the music tent. We also offer online, on-demand access to Alan Fletcher’s weekly “High Notes” lecture series.
Jon, you can watch CNN for news if you want, but you won't find anything about the Aspen Music Festival there, let alone all the great coverage we provide up and down the valley!
Chris Mohr
Aspen Public Radio