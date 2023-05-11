Editor:
While walking or riding around Aspen, I nurture my mind, body and spirit: the Aspen Idea. I also reduce my carbon footprint and notice a lot more, including wildlife. I spot litter and conveniently stop and pick it up. I clearly note our primary sources of litter, including over 1,000 construction sites, markets, schools and public parking lots.
I recently witnessed historic amounts of litter in the Buttermilk parking lot. Although the slopes were graciously groomed postseason, there were trash and beer cans shredded in the groomer’s wake. At the top, the Cliffhouse was enveloped by trash. I was heartbroken. While removing much of it, I felt better. I shared images of “Littermilk” on social media to inform and even inspire others.
I rode my bike up Cemetery Lane to Mclain Flats on Sunday and was bowled over by the sheer volume of litter, empty beer cans and full bottles of urine in the mix. Is this a cherished local road or a trashed interstate highway? Castle Creek Road to Midnight Mine Road isn’t much better.
Let’s be part of the solution! Our 8th Annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community clean-up is being held May 26. We’ll meet at North Star Nature Preserve’s North Gate (note change), get geared up, do a quick clean-up of our roads and paths, and then enjoy lunch courtesy of Silverpeak Grill. Caring for our backyard is clearly and dearly needed. Contact me at sundog@sopris.net for details and registration.
Erik Skarvan
Aspen