Editor:
When I was a boy and made a mess, which was quite often, I was expected to clean it up. I must admit I frequently procrastinated long enough so my mother did it, but I knew I was shirking my duty and felt guilty about sloughing it off on Mom.
The oil and gas industry appears to have had no such guidance. It’s very good at disrupting the environment, but when it comes time to leave it like they found it, it’s nowhere to be found.
Let’s take the case of plugging abandoned or orphaned, methane-leaking wells. The industry drilled those wells and, presumably, made a fortune off them, but when they ceased to produce enough to make them economically viable, the drillers said, “See ya” and stuck the government and taxpayers with the tab for plugging.
Now, all the talk is about plugging wells with “biochar,” burnt organic material meant to sequester carbon. Sounds good, but it won’t come free. Who’s going to pay for it? Not the industry, not as long as they have their sugar daddies in government. The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill assigned $47 billion to plug wells whose owners have disappeared.
At last fall’s COP27 climate change conference, there was much talk of loss and damage, a system by which the rich, industrialized nations compensated developing countries for the damaging effects of climate change. Sounds fair. The Global North has contributed, by far, most of the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing climate change, and the South has experienced the most damage.
But why do taxpayers in the wealthy countries have to get stuck with the cost? The fossil fuel industry knowingly created the conditions that the poorer nations are suffering from. It has the money. China National Petroleum, Sinopec, Exxon-Mobil and Shell are among the top 15 revenue makers in the world.
I see the Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the Norfolk Southern Railroad pay for the toxic mess it made in East Palestine, Ohio. Why doesn’t the EPA use similar authority over the oil and gas industry? Too much clout?
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale