Editor:
I would like to extend thanks to the 21 residents of the Snowmass/Capitol Creek Caucus area who came out last Saturday for the annual road cleanup which was organized by Molly Child. Travelers along the road will notice a much cleaner area, including lower Snowmass Creek Road, the Old Snowmass Park and Ride, store, and post office, and a one mile stretch of Highway 82 going upvalley starting near Lazy Glen to above Snowmass. The group broke into small groups to tackle different sections to clean, keeping in mind the social distancing rules necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other community members had already cleaned up long portions of Sopris and Capitol Creeks roads while doing daily walks. In spite of the pandemic, our community has managed to keep up its record of holding an annual road cleanup for over 50 years. Kudos to all.
Steve Child
Co-founder, annual road cleanup